How Long Will Home-Canned Pickled Jalapeños Stay Fresh And Spicy?

Pickled jalapeños are the perfect addition to sandwiches, salads, and nachos. They're spicy, of course, but they can also be tangy with a hint of sweetness, depending on how you pickle them. And a little goes a long way; one jar should last you a while. If you're interested in pickling jalapeños at home, it's well worth it, because you'll have plenty of time to use them. Those pickled peppers should last around two months if they're properly stored in the refrigerator.

Pickling extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables by soaking them in a blend of vinegar and salt. But you should add other sweet elements, such as sugar, to prevent them from getting too tangy.

The spice level might dull a bit during the pickling process, so depending on how hot you want the peppers, look for heat marks on the produce. They're thin, white-yellow cracks that resemble stretch marks. The more a pepper has, the hotter it is.