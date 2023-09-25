Here's Why McDonald's Takes Your Picture If You're Picking Up A Drive-Thru Order

If you've ever visited a McDonald's drive-thru at a particularly busy time of day, you may have been instructed to pull your vehicle into a parking spot to wait for your order. You may have also wondered just exactly how fast food staff know which order belongs to which vehicle. A worker at the chain shed light on this topic, claiming that the fast food establishment uses strategically placed cameras at its drive-thrus, which take pictures of cars. When the order is ready, employees refer to the picture to ensure another vehicle doesn't inadvertently receive your 10-piece McNugget meal.

Further clarification on McDonald's camera system is provided by a purported McDonald's Crew Member on Quora, who claims that a picture of the vehicle is taken as soon as the order is punched in. In some cases, the camera will also capture a picture of the license plate, but only when "the drive-thru is not horribly backed up." Staff are apparently instructed to verify the plates whenever possible, but they can also verify the correct vehicle according to the car's color. Most importantly, staff must repeat the order during pick-up to ensure accuracy. While comprehensive, McDonald's high-tech drive-thru system is not completely infallible.