Reuben Meatloaf: The Ultimate Food Mashup You Need To Try

The Reuben is one of those sandwiches that seems like an odd combination if you've never had one before — corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on pumpernickel rye bread. Still, the second you try it, you realize why it's one of the classic American sandwiches. And the thing about those flavors is they don't work only in sandwich form; you can put them in all sorts of delivery systems. Reuben egg rolls have become a particular favorite on restaurant menus, and turning it into a melt is a clever trick you can use at home.

There's one way to use a Reuben you might not have thought of, though, and it mixes a Reuben with another classically American dish: meatloaf. There are multiple ways to do it, but however you get there, the core concept remains the same: You mix the beefy, baked flavors of meatloaf with the varied, riotous taste explosion of a Reuben sandwich.