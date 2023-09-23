Dust Your Baking Pan With Cocoa Powder For Some Extra Chocolatey Goodness

Now that you know the benefit of substituting cocoa powder for flour, what kinds of cakes work best for this chocolate-rich swap? While dusting the cake pans of two-layer chocolate cake with cocoa powder makes complete sense, there are some confections that equally benefit from an adequate dusting of either flour or cocoa powder.

So, how do you know when to choose one over the other? Besides the fact that most chocolate cakes become increasingly decadent when more concentrated chocolate is added, there are a few instances where cocoa powder can pose as both a nonstick preventative and a decorative topping. Bundt cakes, for example, are notorious for sticking to the decorative pans. Use butter and/or cooking spray and cocoa powder to prevent the batter from sticking. When the shaped cake is cooled and flipped, the top will have a lovely, dark, cocoa-infused coating. You may decide to skip the icing and instead, add some chopped fresh fruit for an extra pop of color.

Cocoa powder also has its uses for cakes outside the chocolate realm, especially for those paired with chocolate buttercream icing. For example, if a strawberry layer cake is on the menu, cocoa-dusted cakes add a certain depth of flavor when pressed against a thick layer of homemade chocolate frosting. Feel free to get creative when choosing confections to try with this cocoa method.