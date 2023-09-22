The Pro-Tip For Getting Perfect Crinkles In Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

There's no taste quite like a homemade chocolate chip cookie. There's just something about the mix of brown sugar, real vanilla, and chocolate that feels like a warm hug with every bite. Pretty much all bakers have a recipe for the ideal mix, but the way it looks sets one cookie apart from the rest. And cookies that have wrinkles are the most sought-after by chocolate chip cookie enthusiasts. To make the perfect crinkles in your chocolate chip cookies, put away the measuring spoons and scoops. Instead, rip refrigerated dough balls in half and stack them to create the perfect cookie.

The ideal chocolate chip cookie with crinkles is both soft and crispy and doesn't look like it was made in a factory (sorry, ice cream scoop enthusiasts, perfection is out, and imperfection is in). While it's still a good idea to weigh each cookie ball to make sure they're relatively the same size, don't worry about getting the perfect scoop every time.