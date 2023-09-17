How To Serve A Halloween Pumpkin Snack Board Like A Pro

Most people call this time of year "fall" or "autumn," but for anyone who's into Halloween, September and October are known as "spooky season." Rather than relegating All Hallows' Eve to one brief day and night, spooky season stretches out the frights to several weeks of decorating, scary movies, and of course, parties.

If you're planning a graveyard smash this year, you already know you're going to need a lot more than candy to entertain all the ghouls and goblins in your life. A well-stocked charcuterie or snack board is always a solid way to entertain a crowd at any event, and if you want to take it to the next level for your next fright night, style your meat, cheese, and other bites into a professional-looking pumpkin-shaped snack board.

All you need to make a seasonal snack display for Halloween is a large round cutting board or platter for arranging the food, at least one cookie cutter that's triangular or any spooky shape you can get your hands on, and a sharp knife. For food supplies, think lots of orange and a little bit of black, and perhaps a little yellow and brown. Once you have all your supplies, it's time to arrange.