The British Burger Joint That Once Used Pop Tarts And Cheerios As Toppings
Hamburgers might be a distinctly American dish (one brought over by immigrants), but that doesn't mean other places around the world are excluded from enjoying beef patties nestled between toasted buns. In Machester, England, a North Quarter outpost of the small national chain Almost Famous draws hungry customers keen on burgers that appear to be triple the height of a McDonald's Big Mac. The restaurant is known for its outlandish creations that bolster juicy meat and cheese with all manner of unexpected toppings.
Perhaps the most unexpected of them all is the Good Morning America. The sugary breakfast burger (which, as of this writing, is no longer available at the location) featured a sausage patty, bacon, American cheese, maple syrup, a poached egg, bacon mayonnaise, ketchup, and — here's where things get freaky — Cheerios and a strawberry Pop-Tart, all piled high between toasted brioche buns. It was a wild way to start the day, but it's certainly not the most inventive burger to spend time on the Almost Famous menu. And though it's been discontinued, fans on the internet seem to have loved it.
A beloved breakfast monstrosity
No one could blame you for being a bit wary of a burger composed almost entirely of processed breakfast foods. And yet, patrons of the North Quarter location of Almost Famous seem to have loved the Good Morning America in all its over-the-top glory.
In a detailed Yelp review from 2016, one Josh O. mentions the burger among the best of what he calls "towering behemoths of beef." He writes, "Don't try to avoid [the mess]: just make ample use of the kitchen roll on each table." He noted his admiration for the chain's "fun, big flavours, without being stodgy or homogeneous."
So, why was the Good Morning America discontinued? If we had to guess, it came down to variety being the spice of life. The chain only offers a handful of burger options at a time, so it's possible the menu's breakfast titan was put out the pasture to make way for other creations.
A stacked army of burger successors
What Almost Famous lacks in a towering breakfast burger, it makes up for in its other unholy but well-loved burger options. As of this writing, the chain's North Quarter location boasts eight choices, plus a few limited options for kids and vegans.
The burger with the highest review is the Famous, which comes with two beef patties, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, secret sauce, smoky bacon ketchup, and pickles. Compared to the Good Morning America, it's relatively modest.
On the less-modest end, there's the Awesome HQ: a double cheeseburger with double buttermilk fried chicken, halloumi cheese, coleslaw, peri-peri BBQ sauce, and bacon mayo. If that sounds up your alley, you might also like the Triple Nom, which features a double cheeseburger piled with slow-cooked BBQ pork, coleslaw, secret sauce, and BBQ sauce. And if that's not enough for you, there's the Blame It On The Whiskey, a double cheeseburger with "wonderdusted" waffle fries, chipotle hot honey, BBQ pork, pepperoni, jalapeño and onion, bacon mayo, and BBQ Cholula. Antacids not included.