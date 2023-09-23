The British Burger Joint That Once Used Pop Tarts And Cheerios As Toppings

Hamburgers might be a distinctly American dish (one brought over by immigrants), but that doesn't mean other places around the world are excluded from enjoying beef patties nestled between toasted buns. In Machester, England, a North Quarter outpost of the small national chain Almost Famous draws hungry customers keen on burgers that appear to be triple the height of a McDonald's Big Mac. The restaurant is known for its outlandish creations that bolster juicy meat and cheese with all manner of unexpected toppings.

Perhaps the most unexpected of them all is the Good Morning America. The sugary breakfast burger (which, as of this writing, is no longer available at the location) featured a sausage patty, bacon, American cheese, maple syrup, a poached egg, bacon mayonnaise, ketchup, and — here's where things get freaky — Cheerios and a strawberry Pop-Tart, all piled high between toasted brioche buns. It was a wild way to start the day, but it's certainly not the most inventive burger to spend time on the Almost Famous menu. And though it's been discontinued, fans on the internet seem to have loved it.