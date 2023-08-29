Maple Syrup And Bacon Will Give Your Burger The Perfect Breakfast Twist

Though it's not all that common, there's nothing stopping you from having a hamburger for breakfast. Given that the most important meal of the day is just as often made up of savory foods as it is sweet, and given the amount of combinations that can come from this, you may want to give it a try.

One possible way to give your burger a breakfast twist may be in the addition of bacon and maple syrup. Bacon is, of course, already a common feature in both breakfast and a large variety of burgers, as well as plenty of other dishes that show up at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Maple syrup is definitely one of those ingredients you wouldn't have thought to use, but its flavors do show up in all kinds of non-breakfast foods, and its sweetness is well-known to pair perfectly with the fatty saltiness of pork products.

It's not all that surprising, then that there are plenty of recipes for maple bacon burgers out there. While you could just go the obvious route of dumping a bunch of syrup directly on your burger, like so much ketchup or mustard, those of you looking for a more refined route might want to look for some of these recipes.