McDonald's Is Getting Sued Over Yet Another Coffee Burn Incident

Another McDonald's customer has reported suffering serious burns due to McDonald's coffee. According to a lawsuit filed on Sept. 14, an elderly woman, Mable Childress, received a cup of coffee from a McDonald's drive-thru in San Francisco that she claims wasn't properly secured. Today reports that the coffee spilled as she attempted to take a sip, resulting in "severe burns and emotional distress," per the lawsuit. The suit also accuses McDonald's workers and the location's managers of refusing to assist the woman.

Childress' lawyer told SFGate that she was denied help inside the restaurant and had to drive herself to the hospital. In response, the location's owner and operator, Peter Ou, issued a statement to The San Francisco Standard and Today, which read in part, "My restaurants have strict food safety protocols in place, including training crew to ensure lids on hot beverages are secure ... When Ms. Childress reported her experience to us later that day, our employees and management team spoke to her within a few minutes and offered assistance."

If this case sparks a bit of deja vu, it's because it resembles the famous 1990s McDonald's coffee lawsuit filed by 79-year-old Stella Liebeck, who suffered third-degree burns from McDonald's coffee (and won her case). However, it isn't the only lawsuit the chain has seen related to its coffee in recent years.