The Fork Hack That Will Save You From Losing Oreos In Your Milk

Oreos and milk go together like peanut butter and jelly. You really can't have one without the other, can you? Still, dunking cookies comes with complications. It's almost impossible to get the last bit of the Oreo to soak up that milk without also drenching your fingers. And even if you resign yourself to part of the cookie remaining dry, it's not uncommon for the half that is dunked to break off and sink to the bottom of the glass.

Fortunately, there is a fun fork hack that will help prevent those sinkers and — just like the chopstick hack for eating Cheetos — keep your hands clean in the process. Don't worry, this hack does not involve balancing your Oreos on the fork. That would be a silly suggestion and really it just sounds like a recipe for disaster. Instead, what you're going to do is slide the tines of the fork in between the two chocolate biscuits that form the sandwich of the cookie and into the center where the creme filling does its job holding everything together. That creamy Oreo filling is just thick enough that it will have no problem holding onto the fork.