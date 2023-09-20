The Fork Hack That Will Save You From Losing Oreos In Your Milk
Oreos and milk go together like peanut butter and jelly. You really can't have one without the other, can you? Still, dunking cookies comes with complications. It's almost impossible to get the last bit of the Oreo to soak up that milk without also drenching your fingers. And even if you resign yourself to part of the cookie remaining dry, it's not uncommon for the half that is dunked to break off and sink to the bottom of the glass.
Fortunately, there is a fun fork hack that will help prevent those sinkers and — just like the chopstick hack for eating Cheetos — keep your hands clean in the process. Don't worry, this hack does not involve balancing your Oreos on the fork. That would be a silly suggestion and really it just sounds like a recipe for disaster. Instead, what you're going to do is slide the tines of the fork in between the two chocolate biscuits that form the sandwich of the cookie and into the center where the creme filling does its job holding everything together. That creamy Oreo filling is just thick enough that it will have no problem holding onto the fork.
A hack for all Oreos, but only Oreos
This hack will work with the traditional sandwich cookie and its original creme filling as well as the myriad of different flavors that have been released. So whether you're craving mint, pumpkin spice, birthday cake, or even cotton candy-flavored Oreos, this hack will work for you. And for everyone with celiac or gluten intolerance, it will even work with the gluten-free version. How exciting is that?
Of course, this hack won't work for dunking your average store-bought chocolate chip cookies — or any other kinds of non-sandwich cookies for that matter. But considering how many different flavors of Oreos there are, it's not like you're going to run out of options any time soon. That's especially true considering how often the cookie brand introduces new or seasonal flavors. As of 2023, there are 11 other flavors in addition to the Regular, Double, and Mega Stuf varieties. And besides, isn't it kind of fun to have a hack that is specifically for Oreos? No doubt, you will feel like a pro showing off this method to the uninitiated.
This hack beats extra products
There have been attempts to solve the lost cookie and soaked finger problems with extra products. The Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set includes a special pair of cookie tongs along with an Oreo-branded glass mug, a cookie holder, and a six-pack of cookies. There's also the Dunkerator, which holds three Oreos at once and even has a handle so that you can let the cookies rest in the milk hands-free. But with the ubiquity of forks, why spend your money on such products when you could use it to buy more Oreos instead?
So say goodbye to Oreos lost at the bottom of your milk glass and wet fingers. What you need can already be found in any silverware drawer. And when you're done dunking, you'll be able to enjoy what's left of the milk without the chocolaty sludge at the bottom of the glass. This mess-free hack will definitely have you coming back for more.