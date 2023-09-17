Take Your Cupcakes Up A Spicy Notch With Mexican Hot Chocolate Frosting

Cupcakes are a classic sweet treat; they're the perfect way to celebrate a special occasion or to round out a savory meal. Most of the time, they're loaded with sugary elements like chocolate, frosting, or sprinkles — but sweet and spicy offer great contrast, and if you've never added a hint of spice to your perfectly baked cupcakes, you might want to start. Rather than using typical cream cheese frosting or the store-bought stuff, make your own Mexican hot chocolate frosting; it features the spicy addition of chili powder and the bold flavor of cinnamon, which combine to add just the right kick to your sweet, delicate cupcakes.

Plus, adding extra flavors exclusively in the frosting is a great way to introduce these contrasting ingredients without sending the heat level overboard. And for guests who don't like spicy food, the small amount of peppery punch in the frosting is ideal because it's not all throughout the cupcake.