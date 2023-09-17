Spice Up That Boring Old Hot Dog And Turn It Into A Cuban Sandwich

While hot dogs are pretty tasty, they can become a bit ho-hum over time. Fortunately, it's easy to ramp up the average hot dog by using it to create a delicious Cuban sandwich. Traditionally consisting of Swiss cheese, roasted pork, ham, mustard, and pickles, Cuban sandwiches combine a variety of amazing flavors into one neat little handheld package. Using a hot dog in place of pork is quite ingenious, as it allows you to conveniently create an amazing meal.

The first step is to take your hot dogs and cut them in half lengthwise, so they remain flat on your sandwich bread. You also want to choose a quality hot dog to replicate the delectable flavors of roasted pork. In this case, look for dogs that include whole meats and that lack synthetic preservatives. In general, hot dogs that feature a smaller listing of ingredients are more wholesome and less likely to contain worrisome chemicals. Once you've procured your dogs, you'll need to find the best bread for your revamped recipe. You can even make a Cuban Sandwich without a panini press.