Spice Up That Boring Old Hot Dog And Turn It Into A Cuban Sandwich
While hot dogs are pretty tasty, they can become a bit ho-hum over time. Fortunately, it's easy to ramp up the average hot dog by using it to create a delicious Cuban sandwich. Traditionally consisting of Swiss cheese, roasted pork, ham, mustard, and pickles, Cuban sandwiches combine a variety of amazing flavors into one neat little handheld package. Using a hot dog in place of pork is quite ingenious, as it allows you to conveniently create an amazing meal.
The first step is to take your hot dogs and cut them in half lengthwise, so they remain flat on your sandwich bread. You also want to choose a quality hot dog to replicate the delectable flavors of roasted pork. In this case, look for dogs that include whole meats and that lack synthetic preservatives. In general, hot dogs that feature a smaller listing of ingredients are more wholesome and less likely to contain worrisome chemicals. Once you've procured your dogs, you'll need to find the best bread for your revamped recipe. You can even make a Cuban Sandwich without a panini press.
Tips on Cuban bread substitutions
Consisting of yeast, white flour, water, and sugar, Cuban bread is known for its delightfully flaky outer crust, inside of which is a pillowy soft core. Cuban bread can be hard to come by depending on where you live. While you can make your own using a reliable Cuban bread recipe, you may not have time when seeking a quick lunch or dinner option. In this case, there are many substitutions you can use.
French baguettes are a great option when making hot dog-based Cuban sandwiches. Along with being readily available, baguettes hew closely to the texture and flavor of Cuban bread. Sourdough bread is also very similar in texture, albeit with a far tangier flavor. The increase in tang has much to do with the fermentation process sourdough goes through. If you're looking for a cheesy, herby spin on the classic Cuban sandwich, focaccia is an excellent choice. Focaccia is brushed with olive oil and often features cheese, herbs, and other ingredients to amplify the flavor.
How to make a Cuban sandwich without a press
Cuban sandwiches are typically made using a sandwich press, but anyone with two skillets in their kitchen can pull off the recipe easily. Begin by setting your stovetop to medium-high and lightly cooking the halved hot dogs and ham. Once warmed to your liking, prepare your bread by adding the mustard and Swiss cheese. Next comes the cooked hot dogs, ham, and pickles, which should be placed on the bottom slice of bread.
Assemble the sandwich and butter the entire exterior of the bread. Place the sandwich back into the heated skillet, then use another skillet to flatten it. You'll need to flip the sandwich once while cooking to get a nice crust on the bread. It typically takes about five minutes for Cuban sandwiches to finish cooking, and you'll know it's ready when the Swiss cheese is nice and melty. At this point, your hot dog-based Cuban sandwich is ready to be served.