The Easy Starbucks Hack To Avoid Long Lines At The Airport

Going to the airport is not usually a glamorous experience. Between long layovers and emotional goodbyes, those gearing up to fly in the sky are often in need of a whole lot of caffeine just to keep going. The one big barrier to those caffeinated desires being fulfilled? Time. You might feel like you need that latte prior to boarding, but everyone else in the terminal feels the same way.

Unless you're the type of traveler who gets to the airport hours early and never experiences delays (lucky duck), oftentimes risking a missed flight to stand in a long line for a cup of coffee is just not in the cards. Most beverages are usually free on the plane anyway, although some flight attendants might recommend you avoid airplane coffee. Luckily there is the perfect invention readily available for coffee lovers who want to skip the line. For frequent fliers everywhere, it might finally be time to download the Starbucks app.

While there isn't a Starbucks at every airport, there's usually at least one in the vast majority, and oftentimes there are multiple locations. Travelers with the Starbucks app can order coffee ahead of time and simply grab their order at the counter, surpass the line, and go on their way. So whether you're running to catch your next flight, or looking to pass the time on a long layover, now you don't have to skip the coffee due to neverending lines.