Does Aging Alcohol Underwater Actually Do Anything Special?

It's a romantic image: Wine aged at the bottom of the wine-dark sea. But does it actually taste any different from booze aged the old-fashioned way? The short answer is probably — at least, a little.

A wave of beer, wine, and liquor producers — including Baleia Gin, Jefferson's Bourbon, and Rathfinny Wine Estate — are using the ocean to age their alcohol, and some are reporting delicious results. With the help of Norwegian boating company Hurtigruten, Rathfinny placed crates of champagne on the ocean floor. After six months, they retrieved the bottles, hoping to taste wine with a unique aquaoir (oenophiles define terroir as the impact a wine's environment has on its flavor; aquaoir refers to wines aged underwater). Norway's top sommelier, Nikolai Haram Svorte, was impressed: "From the refreshing citrus tones to a mineral salty finish, like an oyster, it's clear to me that this hugely intriguing experiment has revealed a unique setting to store and age sparkling wine," he said, according to Food & Wine.

However, skeptics may want more evidence that underwater alcohol is more than just a gimmick. It turns out that the past could provide some answers.