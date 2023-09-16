The Indian Ingredient You Need For More Authentic Butter Chicken

Some ingredients are so evocative of particular cuisines. Lemongrass brings to mind Thai cooking, while basil is associated heavily with Italian recipes. For Indian cuisine, however, it is a little harder to pin it down to specific ingredients. Indian cuisine uses combinations of spices, generally referred to as "masala". Individually, masala spices are often found in other cuisines around the world. Popular masala spices include fennel seeds, which can be found in European sausages; cinnamon, commonly used in Mexican desserts; and black pepper, which is one of the most ubiquitous spices worldwide.

That said, there is one ingredient that is so distinctly Indian that it immediately adds an air of authenticity to a dish, and that is asafoetida. It is a powder made from the dried resin of a plant from the carrot and fennel family, and adding just a pinch of it to your butter chicken can turn it from a regular homemade dish to a bona fide restaurant-quality meal. Also called hing, asafoetida is not as well-known outside of South Asia as many other spices. Like these other spices, it is not generally used in isolation, but rather as part of the "masala" of a dish. Though it contains no sodium, it is often likened to salt in its ability to bring out all of the other flavors in a recipe. Yet, its sulfurous scent and allium flavor are unmistakable and it plays an important part in the flavor of many classic Indian dishes.