How To Clean Your Coffee Filter For The Freshest-Tasting Brew

Depending on how long it's been since you've cleaned your reusable coffee filter there are a couple of different ways to go about it. The easiest and quickest way is to wash it with hot soapy water and then give it a good rinse. The dishwasher is another good option as the heat will kill any germs that have built up. Just be sure to put it on the top rack, especially if it contains plastic that could potentially melt.

On the other hand, if it's been a while since you've cleaned it, it might be time for a good soak and scrub. Simply soak the reusable filter in a vinegar solution (one part white vinegar to two parts water) for a few hours and up to overnight. If that doesn't quite do the trick — or if you would prefer to scrub it right away by hand — then you can scour the filter with baking soda. But stay away from metal brushes or scrubbers when you do so.

Whichever method you choose, rinsing is key. Your next batch of coffee will certainly be ruined by any remnants of soap or vinegar. So, be sure to give the filter an extra rinse before you put it back in the coffee maker.