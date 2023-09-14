Before Your Ribs Hit The Grill, Embrace Ina Garten's 'Dirty Little Secret'

Ina Garten, successful cookbook author and culinary icon, is always ready to share her best tried and tested tips that can help your cooking game by taking your dishes from great to outstanding with a few simple changes. Garten's tip for juicy and succulent ribs is no different. In an episode of "Barefoot Contessa" on the Food Network, the culinary icon gets upfront and honest with her top trick for achieving the best barbecue ribs — put them in the oven first.

Because ribs are a naturally tough cut of meat, it is often necessary to cook them for a long time to get them to that beautifully tender and juicy stage. However, if you just cook them on the grill for around an hour and a half, you risk ending up with overly dry and burnt meat. According to Garten, when she "stopped incinerating ribs on the grill and started roasting them first and then barbecuing them, there [was] no going back." So, how can you use the Barefoot Contessa's dirty little secret to make your own fall-off-the-bone barbecue ribs?