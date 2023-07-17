Guy Fieri's Secret To The Most Succulent St. Louis Ribs
As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and the internet-deemed mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri has long been one of America's most recognizable celebrity chefs. Not only does he come up with fun twists on classic foods, but he also has plenty of kitchen experience and know-how to help home cooks all over the country cook up delicious, restaurant-quality dishes. In an interview with Daily Meal, Fieri detailed his secrets for making the best fall-off-the-bone smoked ribs.
So, how does he do it? According to Fieri, the first secret comes down to choosing the right cut of meat. For him, the best cut for ribs has always been the St. Louis style. In fact, it was that very same cut that led him to victory when competing with his barbecue team, the Motley Que, in the American Royal World Series of Barbecue. He even has a tattoo of the team on his arm to commemorate the victory and his induction into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.
Why St. Louis ribs?
As passionate meat smokers and barbeque lovers might already know, there are generally three choices of pork ribs. Besides the famous baby back ribs, there are also spare ribs and Guy Fieri's favorite, St. Louis style. So, what's the difference between baby back, spare, and St.Louis-style ribs? St. Louis style ribs are a cut-down version of spare ribs that are generally easier to slice, cook, and eat because they don't have as much cartilage and are a uniform size and shape. These ribs come from the brisket cut of an animal that is famous for its flavor and toughness, but when smoked, becomes melt-off-the-bone tender.
Fieri specifically likes St. Louis ribs because they are cut from the "belly of the hog and are much meatier and longer than baby back". According to him, he and most barbecue lovers choose St. Louis style ribs whenever available and it is the preferred cut of "barbecue aficionados".
Getting the smoking part right
Once you've chosen your amazing-looking cut of St. Louis ribs, it's time to get down to smoking! Guy Fieri says that the key to smoking correctly is "the right equipment and, of course, the know-how" and that know-how includes choosing the right smoker and taking your time. According to Fieri, "you gotta have [a] real deal smoker". He smokes his meat using a smoker made from hickory wood. Also, when he smokes his ribs, he makes sure to take his time by cooking at a low temperature over a long period. Fieri agrees with the longstanding theory that the "low and slow" method is the key to the best barbecue.
As far as seasoning goes, Fieri likes to keep it simple with his dry rub but goes all out on flavor with the BBQ sauce. To him, having a good BBQ sauce is an important factor, although, not as important as getting a good texture because, as he says, "when you bite into that rib, it shouldn't tear off. You should get a nice bite out of it".
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and Tasting Table.