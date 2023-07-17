Guy Fieri's Secret To The Most Succulent St. Louis Ribs

As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and the internet-deemed mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri has long been one of America's most recognizable celebrity chefs. Not only does he come up with fun twists on classic foods, but he also has plenty of kitchen experience and know-how to help home cooks all over the country cook up delicious, restaurant-quality dishes. In an interview with Daily Meal, Fieri detailed his secrets for making the best fall-off-the-bone smoked ribs.

So, how does he do it? According to Fieri, the first secret comes down to choosing the right cut of meat. For him, the best cut for ribs has always been the St. Louis style. In fact, it was that very same cut that led him to victory when competing with his barbecue team, the Motley Que, in the American Royal World Series of Barbecue. He even has a tattoo of the team on his arm to commemorate the victory and his induction into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.