The Spicy Ingredient You Need To Make Fruit Flavors Truly Pop

Adding a little sprinkle of sugar to fruit is a traditional route for sweetening things up. Others claim roasting is one great trick to make the blandest fruits taste sweet and refreshing — but there is another ingredient for sweetening fruit we think you should know about.

As it turns out, an everyday seasoning can make the overall flavor of fruit a little bit better, though it may seem somewhat unusual. Seasoning fruit with freshly ground black pepper is one key to amplifying their flavor; a little added spice makes their inherent sweetness seem much more so by contrast. Though the combo might not be the first you'd think to try, the science behind black pepper supports the fact that this ingredient can enhance the flavor of your food. The scent of black pepper causes your salivary glands to work overtime; that saliva is what helps you taste the full range of flavors in your favorite fruits.