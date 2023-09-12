The Crafty Technique For Turning Ice Cream Pints Into Perfect Sandwich Discs

When you're making homemade ice cream sandwiches, cookies make a great base for the treats. You can bake up a fresh batch, and once they're cool, scoop some of your favorite ice cream in between two cookies. Then, press the entire thing together.

But if you're using an ice cream scooper, you may need to wait and allow the ice cream to thaw out just a little bit so it's smooth enough to scoop. That may mean that the ice cream could melt soon after, and you run the risk of making a mess. Fortunately, there is one way to prevent that mess — while getting a perfect portion of ice cream.

If you buy your ice cream in pints, chances are the container is cylindrical. If your cookies are baked big enough, all you'll need to do is slice right through that carton. Then, you'll wind up with perfectly shaped ice cream disks to press between the two cookies.