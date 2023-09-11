Jicama Is The Crunchy Salad Ingredient You've Been Sleeping On

Salads need some sort of crunch. Whether it's croutons, nuts, seeds, tortilla strips, or canned fried onions, there needs to be a little texture in there to offset leafier, softer mouthfeels. There are plenty of options when it comes to adding texture into salads. But rather than reaching for that container of bacon bits, consider another vegetable: jicama.

Jicama is a root veggie that doesn't need to be cooked; its crisp texture lends itself perfectly to slicing thin and sprinkling onto salads of any kind. Just peel, julienne, and add it to your favorite greens.

This vegetable is available at most specialty grocery stores in the produce section. You can even purchase pre-peeled jicama in a container, saving you prep time. It's as easy to prep as a potato, though, and as long as you have a peeler and a knife, you're well on your way to a crisper, fresher salad.