The Viral TikTok Hack For Effortlessly Making Chocolate Strawberries On The Go

A picnic is more than just eating outdoors — it's a special dining experience. You should pull out the stops with special bites and drinks that are a little more fancy than an everyday meal while also being easy to eat outside. There are lots of elegant yet simple items you can pack in a basket for the perfect picnic, like your grandma's recipe for classic deviled eggs, a pan of ham and cheese sliders, or even some chocolate-dipped fruit.

Don't dip your fruit ahead of time, however, because there's an easy hack going around on TikTok for dipping fruit while dining outside that any chocolate lover can pull off. All you have to do is melt your chocolate in the sun and then dip your fruit as you eat it. It's sort of genius because there's no prep — and any chocolate you bring to a picnic is probably going to melt in the hot sun anyway. Plus, whatever ingredients you don't eat you can bring home and store separately. It's so delicious, though, that you'll probably eat all the chocolate, so make sure you pack lots of fruit.