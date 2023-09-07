The Viral TikTok Hack For Effortlessly Making Chocolate Strawberries On The Go
A picnic is more than just eating outdoors — it's a special dining experience. You should pull out the stops with special bites and drinks that are a little more fancy than an everyday meal while also being easy to eat outside. There are lots of elegant yet simple items you can pack in a basket for the perfect picnic, like your grandma's recipe for classic deviled eggs, a pan of ham and cheese sliders, or even some chocolate-dipped fruit.
Don't dip your fruit ahead of time, however, because there's an easy hack going around on TikTok for dipping fruit while dining outside that any chocolate lover can pull off. All you have to do is melt your chocolate in the sun and then dip your fruit as you eat it. It's sort of genius because there's no prep — and any chocolate you bring to a picnic is probably going to melt in the hot sun anyway. Plus, whatever ingredients you don't eat you can bring home and store separately. It's so delicious, though, that you'll probably eat all the chocolate, so make sure you pack lots of fruit.
How to dip the easy way
So as long as you have a sunny day and a blanket you've always got a good excuse to get outside and escape the heat of the kitchen. In fact, if it's a warm, sunny day you've got the perfect conditions for melting chocolate in the sun, as this viral TikTok from user miaivybuxton shows.
@miaivybuxton
An absolute must for your summer picnics 🍓🍫 works so well! #viral #hack #lifehack #summerhack #viralhack #tiktokhacks #tiktokviral #chocolaterecipe #chocolatehacks #picnic #summer #summerpicnicideas #picnicrecipe #dateideas #parks #chocolate #recipes #chocolatestrawberries #strawberry #fruit #thingstodo #summerbucketlist #girlsday #musttry #viralfood #foodtok #sweettreats #tiktokfoodies #foodtiktok #foodlovers #viralfoodtrends #sweets #aesthetic #london #outside Viral tiktok chocolate strawberry hack for summer picnics dates cheap affordable things to do with friends
If you like chocolate-dipped strawberries, (or apple, banana, mango, cherries, and melon for that matter), you can achieve the perfect chocolate dipping conditions with just a couple of bars of good-quality chocolate in the wrapper. Just open up the chocolate bars from the bottom so that they are sitting in their foil and let them bake in the sun for about 20 minutes. Once the chocolate is melted, go ahead and dip whatever fruit you want into it, using the wrapper as the bowl to keep the chocolate away from your hands and the blanket. It's the perfect amount of chocolate for a small, sweet treat. When you're done dipping, just crumple up the wrapper and toss it in the next trash can you come across.
Get more than one kind of chocolate
When you're shopping for picnic supplies, it's nice to have some chocolate dipping choices, too, so get a bar of dark, milk, and white so you can mix and match. Gourmet bars come in a lot of different varieties, so find a place that carries a range of flavors. If you're picnicking with a crowd, go for packs of bars or choose big bars like Tony's Chocolonely. Whole Foods and local specialty stores often have the best selection, but most well-stocked supermarkets will have at least a few choices in the candy aisle.
You don't have to stop at just chocolate bars and fruit, either. If you like chocolate and peanut butter with pretzels, pack some peanut butter cups and a bag of pretzel sticks, which are perfectly shaped for dipping. Peanut butter and chocolate also tastes great with bananas, apples, and strawberries. Anything chocolaty will melt in the sun, which you probably already know if you've ever left a bar of chocolate in the car during the day, so use your imagination. Once you see how easy it is to melt and dip, you'll always have an easy picnic treat at the ready.