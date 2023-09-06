Babybel's Spin On Candy Land Asks Parents To Bond With Kids Over ... Cheese

If you are part of a dairy-loving family that values grilled cheese sandwiches and bowls of baked mac and cheese, then you might be interested in Babybel's latest offering. In a press release shared with Daily Meal, the famous bite-size cheese company has announced the release of a family board game that is a cheese-filled take on Candy Land, fittingly called Babybel Goodness Land. The game was created in partnership with Hasbro, the makers of Candy Land, and is a nostalgia-filled recreation meant to introduce the newest generation to board games with a bonus of tasty treats along the way.

According to Babybel, the idea for this reimagining of one of the most memorable childhood games came from a survey conducted by the company that found that many millennial parents have a hard time connecting with their kids during the busy school year. So, Babybel decided to go old school in the hopes that the board game would create fun bonding snacktime moments that allow families to disconnect from technology a bit and have some good old-fashioned laughs.