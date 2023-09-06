Babybel's Spin On Candy Land Asks Parents To Bond With Kids Over ... Cheese
If you are part of a dairy-loving family that values grilled cheese sandwiches and bowls of baked mac and cheese, then you might be interested in Babybel's latest offering. In a press release shared with Daily Meal, the famous bite-size cheese company has announced the release of a family board game that is a cheese-filled take on Candy Land, fittingly called Babybel Goodness Land. The game was created in partnership with Hasbro, the makers of Candy Land, and is a nostalgia-filled recreation meant to introduce the newest generation to board games with a bonus of tasty treats along the way.
According to Babybel, the idea for this reimagining of one of the most memorable childhood games came from a survey conducted by the company that found that many millennial parents have a hard time connecting with their kids during the busy school year. So, Babybel decided to go old school in the hopes that the board game would create fun bonding snacktime moments that allow families to disconnect from technology a bit and have some good old-fashioned laughs.
How to get ahold of the Babybel Goodness Land board game
The game is a limited-edition release that is currently only available through a sweepstakes conducted by Babybel. The cheese company has enlisted "actress, author, and mother of two" Busy Phillips to help get the word out and has also pledged to donate to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides necessities like diapers and clothing to children living in poverty. You can enter for free anytime from September 6 to October 4 for a chance to win your own game, along with a coupon for a 9.9-ounce 14-piece bag of Babybel cheese, meaning you will have plenty of little cheese rounds to snack on while you play.
Babybel will choose 200 board game winners in a random drawing on October 11, so those who've entered will want to keep an eye on their email to see if they're one of the lucky ones. According to the sweepstakes rules, you must be at least 18 years old and live in the United States to win.