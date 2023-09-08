Alfredo Sauce Is The Key To Making Your Burger A Creamy Dream
Alfredo sauce is delectable on pasta — but that's not all it's good for. This creamy, cheesy Italian sauce goes perfectly on top of a bowl of fettuccine, but it also works well in a number of other dishes, whether drizzled onto pizza or smothered on top of stuffed chicken. If you have leftover Alfredo and aren't sure how to use it, there are dozens of ways you can get the most out of that cheesy goodness, including using it as a topping for your next burger night.
Burgers and Alfredo go excellently together. The meatiness of the burger and the smooth, cheesy flavor of the sauce pair for a decadent sandwich with a deeper flavor than just slapping a slice of American cheese on your burger and calling it a day. It's an easy way to elevate a standard burger and give it a little flair without much extra work.
Dressing up an Alfredo burger
Drizzling a little Alfredo sauce on top of any regular burger will elevate it, but you can also add some extra flair to take it a step further. One swap you can make to amp up the chicken Alfredo flavor is switching out a regular beef burger for a chicken patty, or even a fried chicken breast or thigh. Alfredo sauce goes spectacularly with beef hamburgers, but playing into the flavors of the classic pasta dish will make the harmony even more delicious.
Another unexpected way to get creative with Alfredo? Put a little pasta on your burger. (That might sound wild, but try it before you deny it.) Simply dress your noodles with a helping of Alfredo sauce before using them to top your burger. The result might get a little messy, but the novelty is worth it (and kids will love it, too).
How to make a perfect Alfredo sauce
Alfredo sauce, so history says, was created in Rome in the early 1900s as an adaptation of another Italian dish, fettuccine al burro, a pasta prepared with butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Local chef Alfredo di Lelio added more butter and served his twist on the classic for his wife before eventually offering it in his restaurant.
Eventually, the dish made its way to America, where, over time, it gained an additional ingredient: cream. This creamy, cheesy, buttery sauce became an Italian-American restaurant staple; it was also a common sight on grocery store shelves.
While it's possible to get creamy Alfredo sauce from a jar, making the sauce at home doesn't take long, and it makes a difference. Butter, parmesan, garlic, and heavy cream are all you need (besides, of course, a little salt and pepper, and possibly a pinch of Italian seasoning). Simply mince the garlic, simmer it in the butter and cream, and add the seasonings and cheese until it's all melted together.