Alfredo Sauce Is The Key To Making Your Burger A Creamy Dream

Alfredo sauce is delectable on pasta — but that's not all it's good for. This creamy, cheesy Italian sauce goes perfectly on top of a bowl of fettuccine, but it also works well in a number of other dishes, whether drizzled onto pizza or smothered on top of stuffed chicken. If you have leftover Alfredo and aren't sure how to use it, there are dozens of ways you can get the most out of that cheesy goodness, including using it as a topping for your next burger night.

Burgers and Alfredo go excellently together. The meatiness of the burger and the smooth, cheesy flavor of the sauce pair for a decadent sandwich with a deeper flavor than just slapping a slice of American cheese on your burger and calling it a day. It's an easy way to elevate a standard burger and give it a little flair without much extra work.