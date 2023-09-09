Delicious Non-Alcoholic Drinks That Pair Beautifully With Red Meat

When you sit down to enjoy a good cut of steak or a tasty red meat dish, it's not uncommon to pair the meal with a hearty red wine. However, if you're not into alcohol or just aren't feeling like imbibing, there are actually some delicious non-alcoholic alternatives that you can pair with your platter.

Two tasty pairings include cranberry and pomegranate juice. Both cranberry and pomegranate juice are great alcohol-free alternatives to red wine when paired with red meat. These juices work well with red meat because just like red wine, they contain tannins. Tannins are astringent compounds that give foods like coffee, wine, and tea their bitter flavor and rich color. These compounds help ensure that your drink isn't overly sweet, helping you avoid drowning out your meat's flavor.

Here are several other great non-alcoholic beverages to pair with your red meat, along with what to know about each of these pairings and why they work so well with steaks. Plus, for those of you who want non-alcoholic beverages to pair with your white meat meals, there are a couple of options for you, as well.