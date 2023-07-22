The Red Wine And Meat Pairing Advice You Should Take With A Grain Of Salt

It is — supposedly — common knowledge that red wine pairs best with red meat, white wine pairs best with white meat and seafood, and bitter wines pair best with fatty proteins. But according to Master of Wine Tim Hanni, it may not be that simple. In a strong stance, he told Food & Wine, "The idea that the 'fats and protein in the meat will smooth out the wine' is an easily disproved myth backed up by pseudo-science." He says that the fat and protein can actually make a red wine seem even more bitter and astringent.

So what's the crucial ingredient that turns bitter wine round and sippable? According to Hanni: salt. Various studies have shown that the right amount of salt will inhibit the perception of bitter flavors, up to a certain point. Too bitter, and the salt doesn't keep up. Too much salt, and the perception of sourness and bitterness actually develops more. The combo of salt on a well-seasoned steak and a big, bold, tannic red like a merlot, though, is balanced enough to let both the meat and the wine's flavors shine.

If you're taking the traditional pairing advice with a grain of salt, what heuristics can you follow? Master Sommelier and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the San Francisco Wine School David Glancy recommends pairing based on the intensity of flavor. The more bold a meal, the more bold the wine — and when the meal is more delicate, the wine should follow suit.