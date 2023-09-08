Upgrade Your Frozen Fries And Make Some Cheeseburger Nachos

Many food lovers enjoy the perfect cheeseburger and fries. But sometimes, cutting corners is necessary when hunger strikes. While almost no one will turn down a homemade plate of oven fries, oftentimes, frozen fries are just as good. If you have a hankering for a delicious burger and fries but don't have the extra time to form perfectly round patties and run to the store to grab buns, turning your freezer stash of fries into an epic plate of cheeseburger nachos is the next best thing.

If you've been a fan of frozen french fries for a while, you may have already dabbled in various ways to upgrade these convenient foods. Besides adding herbs and garlic or making a sheet pan of parmesan fries, you can make an entire meal with a bag of frozen spuds, as long as you have the necessary fixings for a traditional cheeseburger (minus the bun).

The key to making warm, satisfying cheeseburger nachos is to prepare this meal in a few different steps, as you'll be using both fresh and cooked ingredients.