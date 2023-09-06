Is Lela's From 'Kitchen Nightmares' Still Open?
It's hard not to pick sides when watching Chef Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares," and Season 1, Episode 8 is no exception. Lela's — the Pomona, California-based restaurant featured in the episode — suffered the celebrity chef's usual harsh criticism for its unappetizing cuisine and dangerously warm walk-in refrigerator, among other things. Unsurprisingly, much of the "Kitchen Nightmares" audience wished Lela's owner and staff the worst in their comments on Reality TV Updates.
Deserved as the tongue lashings were, it can be tempting to root for the underdog and hope they pull it together despite such obvious failings. Everyone makes mistakes from time to time, and everyone deserves the chance to learn from them. Although, admittedly, it is likely already in dire straights by the time Ramsay shows up at any establishment. And that was certainly the case for Lela's. Anyone who watches the episode is likely left wondering, did the restaurant survive?
Too far gone to save
While Chef Ramsay aims to save the restaurants he visits from their ultimate demise, that isn't necessarily always possible. Many are too far gone to be salvageable. Unfortunately, Lela's was one of them. Aside from the walk-in that wasn't kept at the proper temperature to maintain food safety and freshness, the restaurant lacked another mainstay: Food prepared on-site. Instead of fresh-made dishes, the restaurant served canned tomato soup – among many other disappointments.
Lela's didn't last long after its infamous appearance on "Kitchen Nightmares" — closing permanently a few months later. And it had only been open about eight months before Ramsay's visit. Overall, the restaurant's tenure on the fine dining scene was just a blip on the radar. A sports bar called Pizza Beer and Wings replaced Lela's, which has also closed. The location currently houses The Haven — a music venue that opened in 2021. Let's hope it does better than the restaurants that preceded it.
Drama and inexperience doomed Lela's
By all accounts, Ramsay's intervention led to a successful relaunch. Unfortunately, a reboot isn't always enough for a restaurant heavily in debt or under poor management. Lela's owner, Lela Guillen, was a novice to the restaurant industry who sank her retirement and savings into the endeavor. It's an unfortunate mistake that came at a high price. And not just for herself — Guillen had also borrowed a substantial amount of money from her sister to keep the business afloat.
Lela's appearance on "Kitchen Nightmares" might have been filled with plenty of drama, but that's not something that restaurant owners are generally looking for — proof that what makes good television doesn't also make for an enjoyable dining experience. But that's a big part of what is so great about the show. And with so many questionable restaurants out there, there's no doubt everyone will experience something like Lela's at least once in their lifetime.