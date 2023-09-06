Is Lela's From 'Kitchen Nightmares' Still Open?

It's hard not to pick sides when watching Chef Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares," and Season 1, Episode 8 is no exception. Lela's — the Pomona, California-based restaurant featured in the episode — suffered the celebrity chef's usual harsh criticism for its unappetizing cuisine and dangerously warm walk-in refrigerator, among other things. Unsurprisingly, much of the "Kitchen Nightmares" audience wished Lela's owner and staff the worst in their comments on Reality TV Updates.

Deserved as the tongue lashings were, it can be tempting to root for the underdog and hope they pull it together despite such obvious failings. Everyone makes mistakes from time to time, and everyone deserves the chance to learn from them. Although, admittedly, it is likely already in dire straights by the time Ramsay shows up at any establishment. And that was certainly the case for Lela's. Anyone who watches the episode is likely left wondering, did the restaurant survive?