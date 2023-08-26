Canned Tomato Soup Takes Basic Mac And Cheese To The Next Level
Canned tomato soup and grilled cheese are a match made in heaven. The rich, velvety warmth of the soup mixed with the cheesy toastiness of the sandwich equals a comfort food combo that many people hold fond childhood memories of. That same combination of flavors carries over to a unique take on another childhood favorite: mac and cheese. While basic mac and cheese is always a go-to, with the addition of a single can of tomato soup, you'll be left with tomato-flavored, cheesy, creamy comfort in a pan.
Tangy, rich, gooey, and delicious, this unlikely combination works in perfect harmony together and is as easy to make as whipping up a simple mac and cheese recipe and popping in a can of your favorite condensed tomato soup. We'll walk you through some of the best recipes, which feature a toasty breadcrumb and parmesan topping that adds that extra buttery crunch.
How to prepare tomato soup mac and cheese
To enjoy your own pan of tomato soup mac and cheese, start by preparing your preferred baked mac and cheese recipe. While making the roux for the dish, add a can of condensed tomato soup and whisk it in along with the milk. You may need to adjust the amount of milk slightly to ensure the mac and cheese isn't too liquidy.
For mac and cheese, a mixture of cheeses often works best; we recommend cheddar and melty cheese, such as American or mozzarella. This provides the best combination of flavor and gooey texture.
To get an extra layer of crunch on top similar to the crunchiness of a toasty grilled cheese sandwich, we also recommend making a breadcrumb topping. A mix of panko breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and melted butter adds a crisp foil to the cheesy mac.
If you prefer stovetop mac and cheese, you can also add a spoonful or two of tomato soup, or as much as you want, directly into the cheese sauce for a similar effect.
Other uses for canned tomato soup
Whether you bought that canned tomato soup in bulk and need ways to use it up or are just a fan of that creamy condensed goodness, there are plenty of ways to incorporate those cans in the kitchen. Canned tomato soup holds a lot of condensed, salty, powerful tomato flavor that goes well with many different flavor profiles; the combination of tanginess and umami provides a good counterpoint to richer, fattier foods.
One way to use up that tomato soup is by mixing it into meatloaf. Use ½ of a cup of the soup and mix it into your favorite meatloaf recipe; use the rest of the can along with the drippings from the cooked meatloaf to whip up a thick, tomato-heavy gravy that can be spread on top.
Another good use for it? Sloppy Joes: Just mix a can of your favorite tomato soup brand with a pound of cooked ground beef, a couple of tablespoons each of brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce, a squirt of mustard, and a dash of garlic powder and simmer. Then serve the mix on soft buns and enjoy.