Canned Tomato Soup Takes Basic Mac And Cheese To The Next Level

To enjoy your own pan of tomato soup mac and cheese, start by preparing your preferred baked mac and cheese recipe. While making the roux for the dish, add a can of condensed tomato soup and whisk it in along with the milk. You may need to adjust the amount of milk slightly to ensure the mac and cheese isn't too liquidy.

For mac and cheese, a mixture of cheeses often works best; we recommend cheddar and melty cheese, such as American or mozzarella. This provides the best combination of flavor and gooey texture.

To get an extra layer of crunch on top similar to the crunchiness of a toasty grilled cheese sandwich, we also recommend making a breadcrumb topping. A mix of panko breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and melted butter adds a crisp foil to the cheesy mac.

If you prefer stovetop mac and cheese, you can also add a spoonful or two of tomato soup, or as much as you want, directly into the cheese sauce for a similar effect.