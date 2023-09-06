The Freezer Hack That Makes Grating Chocolate Mess-Free

Grated chocolate is such a versatile ingredient to add to everything from desserts to sauces and even to savory meals. You can use it to add a touch of elegance to cakes, indulgent ice cream sundaes, or as a garnish for the world's best hot chocolate.

Grating this sweet bar on top of dishes makes everything 10 times better, especially for those with an insatiable sweet tooth. Though easy to do, it can, however, be pretty messy. Depending on the consistency of the chocolate you use, you could end up with a gooey disaster to clean up. Luckily, a simple freezer hack can make the whole process mess-free and a snap to do.

Put the chocolate block and your grater in the freezer for roughly 10 minutes. This will harden the cacao, making it easier to work with. You'll also save time in the post-cooking cleanup, which no one enjoys.