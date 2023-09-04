The Pepper Grinder Hack For Perfectly Crushed Oreos

If you're looking for a way to top off your chocolatey desserts, some crushed up Oreo cookies might just be the perfect garnish. Of course, you could always just toss some cookies in a plastic bag and crush them up with a rolling pin. But that method could leave you with some uneven chunks, and it takes some time and effort to grind them all down. Fortunately, one important kitchen tool makes the process easier: A pepper grinder.

Placing the cookies in the grinder to crush up into a fine powder will make it easy to decorate your baked goods with a fine dusting of Oreos. If you often find yourself dusting your treats with the chocolatey cookie pieces, you may want to purchase a separate pepper grinder specifically for this purpose. If you plan to use the same grinder you use for your pepper, you'll want to make sure you thoroughly wash it out between uses to prevent the flavors from crossing.