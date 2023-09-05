Amp Up Your Biscuits With A Delectable Tomato Gravy

As a breakfast favorite, biscuits and gravy is a hearty dish that goes well with eggs, sausage or bacon, roasted potatoes, and any number of other choices. And, if your appetite isn't quite that big, or you're in a rush, they're good all on their own, too. With biscuits already on standby, they're a cinch to make. Or you can go all out and make your biscuits by hand first thing in the morning, along with a big pot of homemade gravy built from scratch. If you'd rather have someone else make them, that's no problem either. Biscuits and gravy are one of the more affordable menu options just about everywhere — from diners to dive bars to occasionally even gas stations.

Traditional country and sausage gravy are not the only options, however. There's actually another type of gravy that is perfect for smothering biscuits: tomato gravy! Combined with the buttery goodness of flaky biscuits, this surprising alternative will definitely get your tastebuds singing.