Amp Up Your Biscuits With A Delectable Tomato Gravy
As a breakfast favorite, biscuits and gravy is a hearty dish that goes well with eggs, sausage or bacon, roasted potatoes, and any number of other choices. And, if your appetite isn't quite that big, or you're in a rush, they're good all on their own, too. With biscuits already on standby, they're a cinch to make. Or you can go all out and make your biscuits by hand first thing in the morning, along with a big pot of homemade gravy built from scratch. If you'd rather have someone else make them, that's no problem either. Biscuits and gravy are one of the more affordable menu options just about everywhere — from diners to dive bars to occasionally even gas stations.
Traditional country and sausage gravy are not the only options, however. There's actually another type of gravy that is perfect for smothering biscuits: tomato gravy! Combined with the buttery goodness of flaky biscuits, this surprising alternative will definitely get your tastebuds singing.
It's easier than it sounds
Tomato gravy is way easier to make than you might think. Unlike tomato-based pasta sauces, it doesn't need to simmer on the stove for hours to reach its full, rich flavor. In all, it only has to cook for roughly 10 minutes (give or take a couple of minutes as needed). You might even spend more time washing and dicing the tomatoes than you do at the actual stovetop. Or, if you'd rather cut that time, too, it's fine to use canned tomatoes instead of fresh ones.
Of course, using fresh tomatoes just after the peak of ripeness will make the best tomato gravy, so consider giving it a shot at least once. It's a great way to use those tomatoes that might otherwise go to waste. Additionally, by using leftover bacon grease for the roux, this style of gravy is a great way to make ingredients stretch.
It's a southern thing
The American South — where an abundance of tomatoes populate the vines as summertime rolls around — is to thank for this delicious gravy option. Which is probably all the more reason it goes so well with biscuits.
"Tomato gravy has always been a breakfast staple in my family. I can't count the number of times I remember hearing that pop as my mom would open a jar of my grandmother's homemade canned tomatoes to make it," author and Southern Bite food blogger Stacey Little wrote. "The tangy, savory topping is perfect for homemade biscuits, scrambled eggs, you name it!"
So why not give tomato gravy a try the next time you're craving biscuits and gravy? It's a great excuse to put those overripe tomatoes to use and try something new, not to mention the benefits that come from starting the day with the added antioxidants and nutrition that tomatoes bring to the table.