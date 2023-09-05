What Is Hokey Pokey Ice Cream And What's In It?

When most people are asked what their favorite ice cream flavors are, their answer is probably something like chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla ice cream. And while these may be staple flavors in many countries, some places have other additional flavors that are household favorites.

One such country with some popular yet unique flavors is New Zealand. Besides the standard vanilla and chocolate options, they've also got something called Hokey Pokey ice cream. Hokey Pokey ice cream has a vanilla ice cream base with hokey pokey bits strewn throughout. And, if you're not sure what hokey pokey is, it's a type of honeycomb toffee made of sugar, golden syrup (a type of treacle syrup), and baking soda.

However, understanding the ingredients behind hokey pokey ice cream is just the tip of the iceberg for this classic Kiwi dessert. Here's what else you need to know about hokey pokey ice cream, as well as some other hokey pokey treats that are almost as good as the ice cream.