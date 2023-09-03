For The Tastiest Salads, Make Sure You're Using In-Season Ingredients

Creating salad with seasonal produce might appear a challenge, but it's much simpler than it seems. Shopping at a local greengrocer or farmers market can be the simplest way to find seasonal ingredients. Speak to your greengrocer and see what's available or likely to be in season soon; they will have the most recent information regarding fruitful harvests. You will also notice that produce will be abundant during certain times of the year, which usually indicates that it's been sourced locally and seasonally.

However, if you're choosing produce from a supermarket, you may need to dig to find the freshest produce, but you will also want to pay attention to the country of origin. In 2021, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan were amongst the top exporters of fresh fruit and vegetables to the U.S., but their seasons vary compared to the West. When you purchase this produce, it's likely to have been preserved and lost its best, fresh flavor. Your salad will inevitably suffer.

Vegetable box subscriptions are also a fantastic way to access seasonal produce for your salad. Moreover, they can usually be delivered straight to your door, making them a seriously convenient option. Using seasonal ingredients for salads forces you to switch up your salad recipes and use vegetables you may not feel entirely comfortable with. Step outside of your comfort zone, and for the sake of your salad, use in-season ingredients that offer the finest flavors possible.