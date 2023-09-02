Aldi Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings Over Its Diet Coke Brand Copycat

When seeking a bargain on groceries, Aldi offers a wide selection of private label products, like cereal, that are much more affordable than national brands. However, the store's Summit Diet Cola, basically a Diet Coke dupe, is the source of much debate. A Reddit thread put it bluntly by deeming the product "undrinkable," with many commenters chiming in to express the same sentiment.

According to an Aldi shopper, the beverage has "a weird spicy-ish after taste," that they find "disgusting." Someone else had similar complaints about Summit's regular cola, stating, "It was the worst generic cola I have ever had." One customer was so put off by the flavor of the diet cola that they ended up discarding 11 cans out of the 12-can pack. Based on these passionate comments, it might seem like Aldi's brand of Diet Coke is absolutely irredeemable. However, other Aldi fans can't get enough of the stuff and continue to happily sing its praises.