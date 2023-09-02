Aldi Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings Over Its Diet Coke Brand Copycat
When seeking a bargain on groceries, Aldi offers a wide selection of private label products, like cereal, that are much more affordable than national brands. However, the store's Summit Diet Cola, basically a Diet Coke dupe, is the source of much debate. A Reddit thread put it bluntly by deeming the product "undrinkable," with many commenters chiming in to express the same sentiment.
According to an Aldi shopper, the beverage has "a weird spicy-ish after taste," that they find "disgusting." Someone else had similar complaints about Summit's regular cola, stating, "It was the worst generic cola I have ever had." One customer was so put off by the flavor of the diet cola that they ended up discarding 11 cans out of the 12-can pack. Based on these passionate comments, it might seem like Aldi's brand of Diet Coke is absolutely irredeemable. However, other Aldi fans can't get enough of the stuff and continue to happily sing its praises.
The good, the bad, and the Summit
Proving that tastes vary greatly from person to person, some Aldi shoppers can't get enough of Summit Diet Cola. One Redditor pushed back on the hate, declaring, "This stuff is so good!", while another stated, "I love this stuff. Not dead on for Coke or Pepsi, but good in its own way." That seems to be the sticking point when it comes to Aldi's version of diet cola. Among those that enjoy the beverage, they readily admit that it's not an exact match for name-brand diet sodas.
When it comes to flavor, select customers find a little something extra in Summit Diet Cola. According to one satisfied shopper, the drink has distinct notes of nutmeg and cinnamon. As for Diet Coke, the specific formula has not been disclosed and package labeling merely states that it contains "natural flavors," as well as citric acid. Based on this comparison, it's easy to see why some diet cola lovers are so perplexed by Aldi's generic brand. Fortunately, the German-based grocery chain offers a way to ensure all shoppers remain satisfied with the chain.
How does Aldi address customer dissatisfaction?
Aldi has never explicitly commented on the quality of its Summit Diet Cola. However, the chain does claim on its website that many of its private products are "award winning" and that the store offers "the same high-quality product without passing on all of the hidden costs" linked to products from national manufacturers. And for the most part, it appears that Aldi shoppers are happy with the selection at the discount grocery chain. As one Redditor put it, "Almost everything at Aldi is gold."
Despite its confidence in its product line, Aldi does offer shoppers a way to recoup on items they don't particularly love. The store features a Twice as Nice Guarantee, which provides a refund to customers while also allowing them to select another product to replace the one they're returning. While it's a shame that Summit Diet Cola does not live up to the expectations of all shoppers, it's good to know that Aldi has a return process in place that prioritizes customer satisfaction.