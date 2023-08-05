Buttermilk Is The Tangy Way To Truly Elevate A Classic Vanilla Cake

One of the most important recipes in any baker's toolkit is a classic vanilla cake. On its own, vanilla cake is a timeless showstopper, and the most popular wedding cake flavor year after year. It's also a delicious blank slate that has nearly infinite possibilities considering the many frostings and fillings it can carry. With a solid vanilla cake recipe in your repertoire, you can also use it to make all kinds of other flavors with just a few extra ingredients.

Plain vanilla cake on its own can be a little one-note, however — unless you add a little buttermilk to the batter. Just as it brings a little something extra to biscuits, pancakes, and carrot cake, buttermilk in a vanilla cake creates a tangy and more complex flavor. Whether you're making a vanilla cake from scratch, or doctoring up a boxed mix, swap some buttermilk for the regular milk in the recipe and you'll get a next-level vanilla cake that's perfectly balanced and anything but boring.