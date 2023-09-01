Don't Put Condiments Directly On Your Hot Dog—put Them On The Bun
There's no doubt that Americans love hot dogs — especially during grilling season. One of the characteristics that makes hot dogs so memorable and iconic is their versatility. From Arizona's Sonoran hot dog to Chicago dogs laden with toppings, not to mention a classic rendition with mustard and onions, a sausage in a bun can stand up to a shocking variety of toppings and condiments.
That being said, chances are you're approaching hot dog condiment construction from the wrong angle. If you've ever taken a bite of a hot dog, only to spill the toppings of choice all over yourself, there's a simple solution: Just put the condiments on the bun, rather than on the meat itself.
It seems like a no-brainer, yet people almost always put them on the meat by default. You'll be astounded by what a world of difference such a little change can make, especially if you care about keeping your clothes clean and free of mustard stains.
Putting the condiments on the inside prevents a mess
Yes, the iconic image of a hot dog has a drizzle of mustard or ketchup across the top. It makes sense; it's aesthetically pleasing and it photographs well. But from an engineering standpoint, it makes zero sense.
When biting into a hot dog with condiments smeared over the sausage, the best-case scenario is you'll get ketchup all over your face. The worst case, you'll make your outfit look like you've just been in a fight with the Mustard Golem.
Sure, sometimes people want messy food, even at a barbecue; there's no way to eat ribs like a dignified human being, for instance. The entire point of a hot dog is its convenience and portability; the reason it caught on at baseball games is you can eat it easily without creating a huge mess. However, the most direct way to avoid getting condiments everywhere is to put them on the inside of the bun. It has the added effect of moistening the bun (which can be a problem if working with drier bread). You can put different condiments on each side, roll the dog itself to get them all incorporated — really it's up to you, as long as you put the condiments on the inside first. And, to be totally clear: It doesn't make the hot dog taste worse in any way.
There are other ways to up your hot dog game
There are plenty of other tricks you can use when trying to ace your hot dog MCATs and earn a doctorate in meat tube-ology. Regarding the condiments you're using, everyone knows about mustard and (take a deep breath, Chicagoans) ketchup, but hot dogs are versatile enough to stand up to ... well, pretty much whatever condiment you'd care to use. Mayo works, especially because of the way it blends with mustard and/or ketchup, and so does relish, but the apex hot dog condiment might just be peanut sauce. That's not a joke; try it once before you reject the idea.
Beyond toppings, there's another pro move that involves toasting the bun in a pan with a small amount of butter. Sure, it's an extra step, but it's well worth it. You can theoretically do this on a grill, but it won't work as well; the char will be uneven and won't give you that buttery pop you're looking for. With pro moves like these, your hot dog game will be at its zenith in no time.