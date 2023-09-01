Don't Put Condiments Directly On Your Hot Dog—put Them On The Bun

There's no doubt that Americans love hot dogs — especially during grilling season. One of the characteristics that makes hot dogs so memorable and iconic is their versatility. From Arizona's Sonoran hot dog to Chicago dogs laden with toppings, not to mention a classic rendition with mustard and onions, a sausage in a bun can stand up to a shocking variety of toppings and condiments.

That being said, chances are you're approaching hot dog condiment construction from the wrong angle. If you've ever taken a bite of a hot dog, only to spill the toppings of choice all over yourself, there's a simple solution: Just put the condiments on the bun, rather than on the meat itself.

It seems like a no-brainer, yet people almost always put them on the meat by default. You'll be astounded by what a world of difference such a little change can make, especially if you care about keeping your clothes clean and free of mustard stains.