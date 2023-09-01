Why Costco Shouldn't Have An In-Store Coffee Bar, According To Reddit

The main reason that many Redditors objected to the idea seems to be that they believe a decent percentage of Costco shoppers wouldn't throw their used coffee cups away after they were done with them. As one commenter explained, "People can't even throw their sample cups away two feet from a garbage can. Do we really think they're responsible enough to throw away their latte cups if they finish and the trash can is more than one foot away?"

Many commenters agreed and predicted that there would be empty coffee cups all over the shelves of the store if Costco sold coffee. However, others were quick with solutions with one commenter noting that the store could "Sell coffee, but only using reusable mugs." With this plan, shoppers would be less likely to leave cups on the shelves if they had to bring their own nice mugs or thermoses with them to fill up on coffee. However, the idea seems a little farfetched considering that Costco already uses plastic cups for soda and latte freezes, so it is unlikely that the brand would suddenly impose a disposable cup ban in the store.