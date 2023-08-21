When To Use Canned Pumpkin Vs. Pumpkin Pie Filling

Added ingredients differ between canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie filling. On the one hand, canned pumpkin is precisely what it states on the can: puréed pumpkin (or at least to an extent, since canned pumpkin may also contain squash). However, pumpkin pie mix includes the same purée but comes with sugar, water, dextrose (a corn-based sweetener and stabilizer), and spices like clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice already incorporated. Both are great convenience items because they remove the need to make fresh purée. As a result, they make baking pumpkin pies, dessert rolls, and bread a breeze since they typically only require a few additional ingredients.

Pumpkin also has some health benefits since it contains antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins like alpha and beta carotene, vitamin A, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. So, it's good for the heart, blood pressure, and eyesight. Moreover, according to Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Patricia Bannan (per Women's Health), "Since pumpkin is a good source of fiber, it can help to manage blood sugar levels."

This is an obvious boon for health-conscious people and those living with diabetes, so choosing the correct item can be critical to some. After all, the added sugar and sweeteners may not be advantageous, mainly because a can of Libby's Easy Pumpkin Pie Mix (a household name brand) contains double the carbohydrates and 14 more grams of sugar than the company's canned pumpkin purée.