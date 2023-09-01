What Are Caramel Potatoes And How Are They Traditionally Eaten?

Denmark is known for many wonderful comestibles, from decadent pastries and butter cookies to salty black licorice and open-faced smørrebrød on rye bread. When the holidays roll around, another standard-bearer of Danish cuisine is caramel potatoes — also known as brunede kartofler or brown potatoes. Indeed, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Danish Christmas dinner spread that didn't feature the sweet, sticky dish.

While there are many variations, the basic ingredients are small potatoes, sugar, and butter. Such a combination might seem strange to those who have only eaten savory spuds, but when you liken it to the candied carrots and marshmallow-laden casseroles that so many Americans eat on Thanksgiving, caramel potatoes start to make all the sense in the world. Per Danish Christmas tradition, the dish is usually served alongside some sort of roasted meat dish, be it pork, turkey, duck, or goose.

While caramel potatoes are typically reserved for festive occasions, that doesn't mean they're difficult to make. In fact, they might be the simplest side dish at any given Danish Yuletide celebration.