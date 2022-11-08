Thanksgiving Marshmallow Casseroles Wouldn't Have Happened Without A Marketing Ploy

While the Thanksgiving holiday features more than a few iconic dishes, a sweet potato casserole is one of the most recognizable classics. Soft, creamy, and decadent, the dish has taken on a slew of delicious variations with sweet brown sugar glazes to chopped pecans folded into the mix. No matter what you add, almost every sweet potato casserole comes complete with a gooey smattering of marshmallows sprinkled on top of the orange hues.

According to the National Grocers Association, dishes like these are so beloved that over 50 million pounds of root vegetables are sold around Thanksgiving every year. While you may consider a sweet potato casserole a timeless dish for its presence on your table, the origin of the food is not so historic. When you think about it, marshmallows were probably not much of a hot commodity in 1621 when the first Thanksgiving feast took place. According to History, sweet potatoes were not available in America at that time. So, where did this tradition come from? While you may expect a sweet potato casserole to have been the brainchild of a professional chef or a family experimenting with dishes before the holiday, it's actually not so. There's an unlikely source to thank for the invention of the sweet side.