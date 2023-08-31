For Mouth-Watering Pumpkin Cake, Your Flour Choice Matters

Once again, the Great Pumpkin has begun its descent into coffee shops, bakeries, and Trader Joe's aisles far and wide. It's an event that seems to come earlier and earlier every year, thanks in part to Starbucks' increasingly premature release of its infamous pumpkin spice latte, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023.

All that being said, one can argue store-bought pumpkin fare doesn't hold a candle to its homemade counterpart; even more so when it comes to pumpkin desserts, whether they're made with canned pumpkin or freshly carved gourds. This year, we're saving pumpkin pie for the Thanksgiving table and celebrating the first signs of fall with pumpkin cake, a simple and snackable treat that comes together quickly and is super easy to adapt.

While pumpkin cake is an excellent venture for novice bakers looking for a fuss-free project, there's one thing that will make or break the end result: the type of flour used to make it. Contrary to the dessert's name, using cake flour might not actually be the best option. You should reach for all-purpose flour instead, and here's why.