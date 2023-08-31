For The Ultimate Crepe Cake, Watch How Much Butter You Use

Although crepes are often enjoyed as a dessert on their own (especially if they contain a super sweet filling, like fresh fruit or some Nutella), making a crepe cake can be a fun and creative way to put a spin on the treat.

When cooking up your crepes, however, you'll need to pay close attention to how much butter is being used. The ultra-thin food will need a little bit in the pan to prevent it from sticking, and to make flipping each crepe easier. However, too much butter in the pan could lead to overcooked crepes, making for an inconsistent color on each one. Too much butter could also leave each crepe with a slightly greasy texture, making it difficult to build the cake properly.

To avoid over-buttering your pan, don't simply scrape a pat of butter in and let it melt. Instead, melt your butter in a separate bowl, and keep a pastry brush nearby. The best pastry brushes are made of natural or silicone bristles. You can use the brush to add a small amount of butter to the pan in between crepes. The brush will keep things light, eliminating the risk of using too much butter.