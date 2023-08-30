Pigeon Peas Are A Truly Unique Topper For Sprucing Up Your Salad

Pigeon peas are also known as Cajanus cajan. Alongside soybeans, chickpeas, and broad beans, pigeon peas are a perennial legume from the Fabaceae (pea) family. When young, pigeon peas are bright green, closely resembling other pea varieties. However, when matured, they adopt a dark brown or purple color, where they take the appearance of a bean instead. A staple ingredient in Indian dals and Carribean stews, you may not have considered that pigeon peas could also work as a delightful, unique topper for your salad.

From candied nuts to edible flowers, you may have thought you'd heard of every conceivable salad topper, but pigeon peas would prove you wrong. Available fresh, canned, or dried pigeon peas add originality and sustenance to a salad. Their mild flavor is also perfect if you want the aromas from other ingredients in your salad to shine. If you're using fresh pigeon peas, you want to select pods with a strong green hue; this means they are fresh.

There is no need to cook fresh pigeon peas; just shell the peas and place them straight onto a salad. Fresh pigeon peas have a crispy pea-like texture that adds a nutty aroma and dazzling green appearance.