Adding Edible Flowers Is A Gorgeous Way To Elevate Your Salad

You can certainly pick your own edible flowers, but this probably isn't the safest route. After all, you don't want to consume any flowers unless you know they come from a reputable source. Moreover, avoid those you may be allergic to (those with pollen allergies, beware) or those treated with pesticides.

Either way, even if you find some that are safe, that doesn't mean the entire flower should be eaten. According to the University of Minnesota, an edible flower's stamen and pistils should be sidestepped. As a result, you're really only meant to eat the petals, so make sure, regardless of whether they're store-bought, to check a package's contents thoroughly.

Still, don't let this scare you off either. A quick Google investigation can help you identify which flowers are edible, and there's also a reliable and searchable database by Plants For A Future that can streamline the process.

The last thing to consider is the flavor profile. For instance, most people are familiar with chamomile (mainly as a tea), but the name — according to Architectural Digest – stands for "ground apples." The reason why this is significant is because the typically dry flower also has similar undertones tastewise. So, it would complement dishes that would go great with or have apples. The same is true for anise hyssop, which, you guessed it, tastes similar to black licorice. In any respect, that means there's more room for playful taste-testing and enjoyable comparisons. Now get garnishing!