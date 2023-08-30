The Breadcrumb Hack For Seamlessly Removing Cake From The Pan

Baking cakes, whether it's to sell them as part of your job or just as a hobby, can be a finicky business. You've got to avoid ingredient mishaps that can cause your cake to sink in the middle or that can throw off the taste. And then, once it's baked, even if everything else goes right, you've got to figure out how to finagle your cake out of the pan without it falling apart.

Most bakers butter and flour their pans to help prevent the above scenario from happening. Or they use parchment paper to line the pan. The trouble is that butter and flour can cause untasty clumps to stick to your cake, while parchment paper can be a hassle to wrangle into the pan.

The good news is that, according to Maida Heatter in an interview with Insider, you can use breadcrumbs as an alternative way to coat your pan and prevent your cake from sticking. Here's how to go about it, plus a few ways to get a cake that has gotten stuck in the pan out.