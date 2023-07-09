How To Remove A Stubbornly Stuck Cake From Its Pan

It's heartbreaking: You soften butter, make sure to not overmix your cake batter, cook it perfectly, cool it, and then go to turn it out — and it doesn't budge. It sticks to the pan. At best, it stays stuck while you puzzle over getting it out. At worst, it rips the cake and you're left turning it into cake pops, trifle, ice cream topping, bread pudding, or the best French toast of your life.

First, make sure that your cake is actually fully baked; insert a tester into the middle and if it comes out clean, you're good to go. If it's gooey, the cake needs more time in the oven — even if that means reheating it. A fully baked cake will pull away from the cake tin, making it easier to turn out.

Then make absolutely sure the cake is properly cooled — a sign indicating when to remove cake from a pan — before attempting to turn it out. This should take 20 to 30 minutes. If time is of the essence, put the cake in the fridge for a short time or invert the pan and put a plate piled with ice cubes on top: With more surface area, it should cool the bottom of your cake more evenly. If none of that works, it's time to do a 180.