12 Canned Foods You Might Want To Avoid Buying In Costco
At first glance, the convenience and cost-effectiveness of Costco's canned food offerings might appear to be a practical solution for any pantry. Yet, when one takes the time to peel back the label and scrutinize the nutritional facts and ingredients list, several recurring factors come to light. Elevated sodium and cholesterol levels are not anomalies but rather a recurring pattern across various products. Even more perplexing are the vaguely defined terms like natural flavors or modified food starch, which regularly appear on ingredient lists. These nebulous terms, far from clarifying, actually create ambiguity, potentially inhibiting consumers from making truly informed decisions. What does natural flavors even mean in the context of processed foods?
The bulk-buying approach, which many find appealing for its economic benefits, can inadvertently lead to a routine of limited dietary variety. Households may find themselves anchored to a monotonous menu, impacted by the vast quantities of canned foods they've invested in. This not only influences daily meals but also shapes long-term taste preferences, especially among younger family members. As the home pantry becomes filled with high-sodium and high-cholesterol options, there's a subtle, yet significant, shift in what families consider to be normal food.
1. Kirkland Signature Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water
Kirkland Signature's Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water might appear as an attractive offer at around $20 for an 8-count, 7-ounce package. But before you take the plunge, consider the mercury content. According to the FDA, albacore tuna contains nearly three times the mercury found in chunk light tuna. This level of mercury can pose a risk, particularly if you're an expecting mother, providing breastmilk, or cooking for children.
Taking a closer look at the nutrition facts reveals additional concerns. Though the 43 grams of protein per serving may be appealing, the 480 milligrams of sodium and 65 milligrams of cholesterol per can should give pause to those mindful of heart health, as advised by Heart UK. The bulk packaging size is more than just a casual commitment. For an individual or a small household, this quantity is overwhelming, possibly leading to waste or overconsumption of a product already flagged for its high mercury poisoning risk.
2. Hormel Classic Spam
While Spam is seen as a convenient and versatile product in some cultures, in others, it might be associated with a lack of culinary sophistication or even desperation. It might have a place in certain dishes, but it is by no means a chameleon in the kitchen, as its strong flavor can overpower other ingredients. If you're hosting guests or trying to impress with your cooking, having large quantities of Spam on display or heavily featured in your meals might send the wrong message.
Its infamous reputation for being high in sodium is not something to be taken lightly. One serving contains 790 milligrams of sodium, making up 33% of the daily intake. Not to mention the high 6 grams of saturated fats per serving, which, according to the American Heart Association, may increase your LDL cholesterol and risk of heart-related diseases. The shelf longevity and consistency of Spam come from its processing, including the addition of preservatives like sodium nitrite, which is linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer, according to a 2019 study on MDPI.
3. Dole Pineapple Juice
One of the concerning aspects of Dole Pineapple Juice is its high sugar content. Even though the product label states 0 grams of added sugars, a single 8-ounce serving of this juice contains 31 grams of total sugars, contributing to 140 calories. While pineapple juice is often marketed as a healthy choice, this level of sugar can negate the health benefits, particularly for those who need to manage blood sugar levels, according to American Medical Association. Moreover, the bulk quantities offered at Costco allow consumers access to frequent consumption.
Like many other commercial fruit juices, it lacks the fiber that is naturally present in whole fruit. This means that you may not get the same feeling of fullness as you would from eating an actual pineapple. Additionally, many vitamins and minerals are lost during production. The inclusion of ascorbic acid, vitamin C, in the ingredients list suggests that it has been added to the juice. Ascorbic acid is a common additive in fruit juices, acting as an antioxidant that helps to preserve the color and flavor of the juice and boosts its vitamin C content.
4. Nestlé La Lechera Sweetened Condensed Milk
La Lechera Sweetened Condensed Milk is undeniably sweet, with a single 2-tablespoon serving containing 18 grams of added sugars, constituting 36% of the daily value. That might quickly add up when used in baking or as a topping. Though it boasts a simple and wholesome ingredient list of just milk and sugar, this product is unsuitable for those watching sugar intake for health reasons, particularly diabetics, according to Healthline.
Its nutritional profile reveals a lack of minerals like iron and potassium. While it may add sweetness to various recipes like fudge, flan, or tres leches, it offers little else in terms of nutrition. The product's 130 calories per serving, combined with the absence of essential nutrients like iron and potassium, make it an unappealing choice for those seeking a balanced lifestyle. Sold in 6-count, 14-ounce containers, such a bulk purchase may lead to waste for smaller households or infrequent bakers. Without proper storage, the product's quality can diminish, and the taste may alter once opened. To state the obvious, if you are vegan, lactose intolerant, or adopting a low-carb diet plan, this product is definitely not for you.
5. Sea Watch Chopped Sea Clams
If you're considering picking up Sea Watch Chopped Sea Clams from Costco for your next seafood-inspired recipe, you might want to think again. While the packaging makes a bold claim of being a restaurant-quality product, user reviews suggest otherwise. The clam-to-juice ratio in the can doesn't quite hit the mark. A reviewer pointed out that you'll find yourself wading through a lot of juice to get to the actual clams, which could be a deal-breaker if you're keen on getting the most clam for your buck. Plus, it adds an extra step to your cooking process: Draining excess liquid that you didn't want in the first place.
A ¼ cup serving has 250 milligrams of sodium, making up about 10% of the recommended daily intake. While this might not seem like a lot, keep in mind that most recipes require more than a single serving, so the sodium can add up quickly. Moreover, the product contains additives like sodium tripolyphosphate and calcium disodium EDTA, which are used to retain natural juices and protect color but don't contribute to your meal's nutritional value.
6. Campbell's, Chicken Noodle Soup
While Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup markets itself as a classic, often heralded as a go-to meal when feeling under the weather, the devil is in the details — or, in this case, the ingredients list. The soup contains monosodium glutamate, or MSG, a contentious ingredient that some health-conscious consumers avoid due to symptoms such as headaches, as warned by Mayo Clinic. Furthermore, the sodium level is a staggering 890 milligrams per serving, accounting for nearly 40% of the daily recommended intake. Such high sodium levels could deter those managing hypertension or other heart-related conditions, according to the American Heart Association. It also includes soy protein isolate and yeast extract, additives used to mimic the flavor and texture of natural ingredients.
The soup's protein content is notably low at just 3 grams per serving, making it less than ideal for satiety. This sentiment is indirectly supported by a CVS customer who found that the soup no longer serves as a sufficiently filling meal option, despite its nostalgic value. Another customer reported that the soup disappoints in its current form, with its noodles and chicken criticized for being both mushy and chewy.
7. Libby's Vienna Sausage
Libby's Vienna Sausage is widely recognized in the camping and survivalist communities for its long shelf-life and ease of preparation. Despite its enduring presence on grocery store shelves, the product's nutritional profile is rather imbalanced, making it less than ideal for regular consumption. A single can packs 790 milligrams of sodium, comprising 34% of the daily recommended intake, creating challenges in managing hypertension or cardiovascular health, as mentioned by the American Heart Association. The sausages also contain 13 grams of total fat, of which 4 grams are saturated fat, further contributing to its unhealthy aspect.
Given that one of the major selling points of Vienna sausages is their long shelf life, up to 5 years, consumers might be tempted to stock up and store these sausages for extended periods. However, the high-fat content could pose storage challenges, especially if kept in fluctuating temperatures, potentially affecting the taste and texture over time. We also see many people sharing experiences about feeding these sausages to their dogs as a cheaper alternative to dog food. However, GoodPaw advises against this practice because the high sodium content and additives can make dogs sick.
8. Del Monte Canned Corn-Whole Kernel
Del Monte Whole Kernel Canned Corn is a fixture in the aisles of Costco, presenting itself as a convenient staple for many kitchens. Corn, as a crop, already permeates the American food supply in multiple forms — from livestock feed to cereal flakes and syrups. The inescapable nature of corn in the diet makes the purchase of these canned goods less a complement to daily nutrition and more a contributor to an already skewed dietary intake. The starchy content in corn is especially concerning; Healthline notes that corn can significantly spike blood sugar levels due to its high glycemic index.
Given the product's clean labeling — Kosher, Non-GMO, Non-BPA, and preservative-free — you might assume that Del Monte's canned corn is a healthy choice. However, these claims mask an important issue. Even without added preservatives, canned foods are cooked as part of the canning process, which results in nutrient degradation. Specifically, the heat treatment used in canning can reduce the original vitamin C content in fresh corn by up to 50%.
9. Kirkland Signature Evaporated Milk
Kirkland Signature Evaporated Milk is labeled as Kosher, rBST-free, and with added vitamin D, making it appealing to customers who prioritize these attributes. Upon closer inspection of the nutrition facts, however, several concerns emerge. For starters, each 2-tablespoon serving contains 40 calories and 2 grams of total fat — of which 1.5 grams are saturated. For comparison, the same serving size of regular cow's milk typically has around 18 calories and 0.56 grams of fat. This difference arises because evaporated milk is a concentrated form of milk; about 60% of its water content has been removed, leaving a product that is richer in both flavor and nutrients, including calories and fats.
An often overlooked but crucial ingredient in this product is carrageenan. Derived from seaweed, carrageenan is used as a thickening and stabilizing agent. While it is approved for food use, Medical News Today reports that carrageenan is currently being studied for its potential to trigger gastrointestinal issues. Given that many people turn to evaporated milk as a lactose-free or reduced-lactose alternative, the presence of this ingredient could counteract some of the expected digestive benefits.
10. Lindsay Extra Large Black Pitted Olives
Lindsay Extra Large Black Pitted Olives are a frequent ingredient in a diverse array of culinary contexts, often used in dishes ranging from tapenade spreads to Mediterranean salads. However, they contain tyramine, a naturally occurring compound that can trigger migraines in susceptible individuals, as noted by WebMD. The olives' distinct, robust taste can be seen as both an asset and a drawback depending on individual preferences. While some may relish the strong flavor profile, others may find it overpowering, thereby relegating these olives to a more specialized role in the kitchen, as opposed to being a universal staple.
Moreover, although olives do offer essential minerals like copper, zinc, and iron, these benefits can become less impactful with excessive consumption. To further complicate matters, a 2010 study published by the Academic Press highlights an additional concern: olives have been found to contain trace amounts of heavy metals like lead and cadmium. Long-term exposure to these metals has the potential to lead to serious health issues, some of which can mimic conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
11. Del Monte Blue Lake Cut Green Beans
Green beans, such as those in Del Monte's Blue Lake Cut Green Beans, are versatile vegetables frequently used in a range of dishes — from stir-fries to casseroles. In their natural state, green beans are nutrient-dense, particularly rich in vitamin K, essential for bone health, as well as in fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. However, the canning process employs high heat and pressure, which not only diminishes the nutritional profile but also alters the texture and flavor. Consumers in search of a crisp texture and vibrant taste will likely be disappointed with the softer consistency and subdued flavor of these canned beans.
Secondly, the sodium content is a matter of concern, registering at 380 milligrams per serving. This is especially problematic for individuals monitoring their salt intake. If you still opt to consume Del Monte's Blue Lake Cut Green Beans, draining the liquid and rinsing the beans is advisable as it can help mitigate the sodium content to some extent.
12. Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast
Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast may seem like a go-to staple for fitness enthusiasts keen on meeting their protein macros; however, several factors warrant caution. First, the ingredients list includes chicken broth and natural flavors, which are ambiguous terms. The term natural flavors is particularly vague, encompassing a wide range of substances. Even though these are derived from real food sources, the lack of specifics leaves consumers in the dark regarding potential allergens or sensitivities. Similarly, chicken broth may contain multiple components, such as additional salt and preservatives, which are not individually listed.
The sodium content is notably high, with 270 milligrams per 56-gram serving. When extrapolated to a more typical meal size of around 200 grams, this sodium level could pose risks for people on low-sodium diets. Additionally, each serving contains 45 milligrams of cholesterol. Moreover, the product's seasoning includes modified food starch and sodium phosphates, raising concerns for those seeking a cleaner, additive-free protein source. Sodium phosphates, although generally considered safe, have been linked to both higher sodium levels and potential kidney issues when consumed in large amounts over an extended period, as noted by Healthline.