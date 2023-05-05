Dole Really Wants National Pineapple Juice Day To Be A Thing

Happy belated National Orange Juice Day! That's right — May 4 marked a special occasion in celebration of that beloved pulpy beverage. But hey, not everyone's so happy about it. Dole Packaged Foods, in particular, has a bone to pick with national holidays like these. The reason? There's not yet a holiday in place in honor of pineapple juice, and the brand is looking to change that.

According to a May 4 press release, Dole has launched a petition to give pineapple juice a holiday of its own on August 17. "As the leader in pineapple juice, we strongly believe this tropical beverage deserves its own day to be celebrated," Dole senior vice president Orzse Hodi said in a statement. To make it happen, the company is asking for 5,000 fans of pineapple juice to sign its petition. Then, the holiday can become a reality.

For every signature earned through May 31, Dole will also make a donation to Feeding America.