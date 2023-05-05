Dole Really Wants National Pineapple Juice Day To Be A Thing
Happy belated National Orange Juice Day! That's right — May 4 marked a special occasion in celebration of that beloved pulpy beverage. But hey, not everyone's so happy about it. Dole Packaged Foods, in particular, has a bone to pick with national holidays like these. The reason? There's not yet a holiday in place in honor of pineapple juice, and the brand is looking to change that.
According to a May 4 press release, Dole has launched a petition to give pineapple juice a holiday of its own on August 17. "As the leader in pineapple juice, we strongly believe this tropical beverage deserves its own day to be celebrated," Dole senior vice president Orzse Hodi said in a statement. To make it happen, the company is asking for 5,000 fans of pineapple juice to sign its petition. Then, the holiday can become a reality.
For every signature earned through May 31, Dole will also make a donation to Feeding America.
Why National Pineapple Juice Day?
Why not? In argument for the holiday's creation, Dole pointed out the benefits of drinking pineapple juice and even dubbed pineapple juice "naturally superior" to orange juice. The company emphasized that pineapple juice is filled with antioxidants (mainly vitamin C), and it also just tastes delicious. Plus, you can make so much with pineapple juice, from a piña colada to a delicious summer sangria recipe. Pineapple juice can even be a perfect meat marinade.
Dole is adamant about creating the holiday, and it wouldn't be the first beverage holiday in place. National Iced Tea Day is on June 10, for example, while National Apple Cider Day is celebrated on November 18. National Mimosa Day is also coming up on May 16. (Looks like that's another point for team orange juice.)
There's also one holiday that exists to celebrate all fruit juices: National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day, held on January 15.But for avid lovers of pineapple juice, it might not be enough. If that's what you believe, too, Dole Packaged Foods' petition to create National Pineapple Juice Day awaits.