The Best Way To Reheat Frozen Mashed Potatoes And Bring Them Back To Life

Making up a big batch of mashed potatoes can be a great way to make dinners easier. Whether you're planning ahead for various holiday parties, or just planning to eat the starchy side dish as a complement to your weeknight dinners, the food pairs pretty well with quite a few different meals.

Once your potatoes have been prepared according to your personal preferences, and upgraded with some salt and butter, they can be easily frozen to preserve for future meals. Once the mix is cooled down, you can separate the potatoes into serving sizes and freeze for up to a month.

Fortunately, thawing out and reheating mashed potatoes is pretty simple, so they can be enjoyed as a side dish, added as a topping for some homemade shepherd's pie, or transformed to whip up some potato pancakes. Although they can simply be added into the microwave for a quick reheat, there are two methods that will ensure better-tasting potatoes. You can either reheat them on the stovetop, or add them into the slow cooker.